PETA Acknowledges Jimmy Kimmel For Scrapping Wild Animal Trainer Dave Salmoni

PETA says “Jimmy Kimmel Live” did the right thing by scrapping wildlife presenter Dave Salmoni from the show’s lineup.

Salmoni and his wild animals were scheduled to appear on Thursday’s episode, set to be guest-hosted by former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg. PETA allegedly sent the show multiple letters, calling for the end of “cruel wild-animal segments.”

“Jimmy Kimmel did the right thing in closing the curtain on a notorious peddler of animal suffering,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a statement. “Sensitive wild animals are not TV props, and PETA hopes Kimmel will adopt an official wild-animal ban in his studio.”

The statement accused Salmoni of mishandling animals and working with shady organizations.

“In previous ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ appearances, Salmoni can be seen struggling to handle a screaming baby mountain lion and a desperately flailing tiger cub, animals who were likely supplied by shady third parties,” the press release reads.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has yet to address scrapping of “The Canadian Tarzan” Salmoni from its lineup.

ET Canada has reached out to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a comment.