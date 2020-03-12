Angela Bassett Teases ‘Amazing’ Secrets From ‘Black Panther 2’

“Black Panther 2” is real, and according to star Angela Bassett, it’s “amazing.”

The actress was on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, and host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but ask how things are going on the set of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

“[It’s] going along. Coming along,” she said. “Amazing, absolutely.”

Fallon then tried to pry some details about the film out of Bassett, saying, “You were telling me backstage that they decided to change the costume of Black Panther?”

“Jimmy, I was telling you that in confidence,” she responded. “You are now—you did not!”

She then added, “I know nothing about nothing. I have nothing to talk about.”

Fallon laughed, “We have guests on the show from these Marvel movies, and they’re not allowed to talk at all. So, I’m like, ‘Alright!'”