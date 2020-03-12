Amy Schumer Offers Her Modelling Services To Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line In Hilarious Instagram Post

Amy Schumer could be adding “SKIMS model” to her already impressive resume in the near future.

After receiving a press package from the company, owned and designed by Kim Kardashian, the comedian, 38, took the opportunity to show off her new shapewear to her followers on Instagram.

In an Instagram story post, Schumer sported the beige briefs with a white long sleeve bodysuit done-up on top.

“Yeezy” she captioned the shot referencing Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West’s clothing line. “I am here and I will walk the runway.”

The hilarious move from Schumer caught the attention of Kardashian, prompting her to repost, adding the text, “LOL I love her.”

Schumer has been laying low since welcoming her son Gene last May with husband Chris Fischer.