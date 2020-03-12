‘An Evening With Michael Bublé’ Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Michael Bublé is the latest artist affected by coronavirus.

The Canadian icon, 44, announced Thursday that his “An Evening With Michael Bublé”, that was supposed to kick off Tuesday, has been postponed.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances,” he wrote to Twitter. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out.”

He added, “Stay well everyone.”

Michael's run of US tour dates beginning March 17th through April 5th have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. pic.twitter.com/VImYY4Co9r — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 12, 2020

“An Evening With Michael Bublé” was scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17 with stops in Canada this summer, before hitting Europe. But according to Buble, only the shows scheduled until April 5 have been changed.

Tickets purchased for an upcoming show will be honoured at the new date.