Canadian Screen Awards Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The 2020 Canadian Screen Awards will no longer be taking place on March 29.

Due to the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Canadian Academy announced that all activities during Canadian Screen Week, including the annual awards gala, are being cancelled.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Academy is deeply saddened to announce the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week activities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the national broadcast gala on Sunday March 29,” the Academy said in a statement to ET Canada.

“Following a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk to our attendees, we feel this is the only responsible decision at this time,” the statement continued. “We are committed to the celebration of our Canadian Screen Award nominees and Special Award honourees and will share an update in the coming weeks.”

The news follows the announcement earlier on Thursday that the 2020 Juno Awards have been cancelled due to the outbreak.