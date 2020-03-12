Matthew Broderick’s Sister Is In Hospital Fighting Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick’s sister has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Janet Broderick, a rector at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills came down with flu-like symptoms after returning from a conference in Kentucky.

“Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome,” the church’s website announced. “Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern.”

“Janet sought further medical attention at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills,” the statement continued. “After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus.”

Janet’s condition is being treated as “a severe form of pneumonia,” but she is expected to make a full recovery. Broderick’s sister addressed the health woes herself.

“I am through the worst of this and very, very much on the mend. I asked my kids to bring me a colouring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that any more),” she concluded. “Even at my worst, I felt [Jesus’] hand on me. My family has been so so loving and cared for me so well.”

Matthew Broderick and his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, have not publicly addressed Janet’s condition.