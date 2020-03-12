Betty White Is Doing ‘Fine’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Twitter will be happy to learn that America’s sweetheart Betty White is doing just fine.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, White’s fans began worrying about the 98-year-old superstar’s wellbeing.
#BettyWhite was trending on Twitter after the news that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted coronavirus in Australia.
But White’s rep released a statement to “The Today Show”, confirming “Betty is fine.”
The concern started after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on Wednesday night.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
The NBA and NHL have also suspended their seasons and U.S. President Donald Trump has placed a travel ban from Europe to the U.S. to hopefully help stop the spread.
