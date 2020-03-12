Betty White Is Doing ‘Fine’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Twitter will be happy to learn that America’s sweetheart Betty White is doing just fine.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, White’s fans began worrying about the 98-year-old superstar’s wellbeing.

#BettyWhite was trending on Twitter after the news that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted coronavirus in Australia.

But White’s rep released a statement to “The Today Show”, confirming “Betty is fine.”

RELATED: Betty White Turns 98 And Gets Birthday Wishes From Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock & More Celebs

The concern started after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Council Of DC Worried About High Temperatures: ‘Our Support For ‘Hot & Over 90′ Starts And Ends With Ms. Betty White’

The NBA and NHL have also suspended their seasons and U.S. President Donald Trump has placed a travel ban from Europe to the U.S. to hopefully help stop the spread.

Check out some of Twitter’s best posts about White:

Since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced they have coronavirus, I think it's time to boy in the bubble RBG, Jane Fonda, Betty White, Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem. I am open to adding others as needed. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 12, 2020

Checking twitter to make sure Betty White is okaypic.twitter.com/lPKUrZcvKZ — Cherry🌹 (@cherryboy307) March 12, 2020