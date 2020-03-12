Jeffrey Wright Teases ‘The Batman’ Plot Might Be Based On Comic Book Storyline ‘The Long Halloween’

While the plot of “The Batman” is already being kept under wraps, actor Jeffrey Wright is dropping a few hints about the direction the story might be taking.

The “Westworld” actor is playing Police Commissioner Gordon in the movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and a trio of villains: Penguin (Colin Farrell), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

RELATED: Ben Affleck Borrowed The Batman Suit For His Son’s Birthday

Rumours have swirled that the movie’s plot is inspired by the comic book storylines of Batman: Year One or Batman: The Long Halloween and now Wright is fuelling suggestions it’s the latter.

“Another for the culture,” Wright wrote in an Instagram picture of The Long Halloween comic. The bestselling story is critically-acclaimed for its gritty neo-Noir take on Batman which seems to fit Reeves’ vibe.

Last month Reeves sent the rumour mill into high gear after a similar post featuring an image from Batman: Year One.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Did Two Months Of ‘Intense’ Training To Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

The film also put out a casting call for circus performers and acrobats leading many to speculate that audiences might be introduced to the Flying Graysons — the family Batman’s sidekick Robin is from.

“The Batman” arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.