‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets ‘Shady’ In Sneak Peek

Things are about to end on a “shady” note for “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

In part three of the season finale, RuPaul tells the 13 contestants, “So far, you’ve all been safe from elimination — but that’s about to change. Starting this week, two of you will lip sync for your life… and one of you will sashay away.”

Things get “shady” when the host gets season two winners, Widow Von’Du and Jaida Essence Hall, to rank their competitors from the strongest to least threatening.

It is a good thing Aiden Zhane and Heidi N. Closet took their least threatening ranks well, because RuPaul named them as leaders.

“Losing is now winning,” he declared.

The contestants then were challenged to “World’s Worst” as they had to lip-sync as performers with no talent.