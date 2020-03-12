Glastonbury Still On During COVID-19 Outbreak

Many concerts and large gatherings have been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but Glastonbury is not one of them.

The music festival that runs from June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in England has just unveiled their 50th-anniversary lineup.

Headling will be Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

RELATED: Betty White Is Doing ‘Fine’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A number of other artists will also perform including Cage the Elephant, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds, Charli XCX, HAIM, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Pet Shop Boys, Soccer Mommy and Happy Mondays.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣,” festival organizer Emily Eaves said in a statement on Instagram.

She added, “As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.”

RELATED: Matthew Broderick’s Sister Is In Hospital Fighting Coronavirus

Other major events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus include ComicCon, SXSW and LiveNation has postponed all their concerts.