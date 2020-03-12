Hour-Long Farewell Special To Follow ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale

As fans of “Schitt’s Creek” brace themselves to say goodbye to the Roses in next month’s series finale, CBC has announced plans for an hour-long farewell special that will air immediately after the last episode.

Titled “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell”, the special will offer “an intimate and behind-the-scenes look” at production of the show’s sixth and finale season.

Among the highlights will be never-before-seen footage of audition tapes, table reads and some “heartfelt moments” from the final day of filming.

In addition, viewers will also be treated to interviews with “Schitt’s Creek” stars Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid and Sarah Levy, along with special messages from such celebrity superfans as Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Paula Abdul, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir and more.

The special, said CBC GM of entertainment, factual and sports Sally Catto, “is our way of commemorating the end of this truly iconic series and saying thank you to all the fans in Canada and around the world who have joined us on a beautiful six-year journey. This special night of programming gives audiences an opportunity to say goodbye to the characters, cast and town that have meant so much to them. In the words of David Rose himself, ‘I feel like that needs to be celebrated.'”

The series finale of “Schitt’s Creek” and the farewell special will air Tuesday, April 7.