Blake Shelton Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Please Take Care Of Yourself’

Blake Shelton is the latest in a rapidly growing list of artists to cancel or postpone tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Betty White Is Doing ‘Fine’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shelton, 43, announced on Thursday he is postponing the final dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour. The affected dates are as follows: Omaha (March 12), Denver (March 13 and March 21), Rosemont (March 19) and Milwaukee (March 20), per People. The concert dates are being rescheduled next year.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons — chiefly everyone’s safety and wellbeing — we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” Shelton said in a statement on Instagram. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

“Previously purchased tickets for the five remaining dates will be honoured at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021,” the statement continued. “And refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

RELATED: Live Nation Pauses All 2020 Tours Due To Coronavirus

Other artists who have cancelled or postponed shows include Madonna, Maluma, Green Day and X Ambassadors.