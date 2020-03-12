The Killers Announce Tour Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Las Vegas-based rockers The Killers have come out of the woodwork after keeping a relatively low profile for the last two years, revealing not only the lead single, Caution, from their upcoming studio album Imploding the Mirage, but plans for a 31-date North American tour, too.

On the upcoming Imploding the Mirage world tour, frontman Brandon Flowers and co. will play shows across the U.S. and Canada between August and October.

Despite the elation among many die-hard fans, Thursday’s news comes amid worldwide concern pertaining to the novel coronavirus illness, COVID-19, making it a potentially inopportune time for the When You Were Young rockers’ comeback.

From the cancellation of the 2020 Juno Awards and the suspension of the 2019-20 NHL season on Thursday to the ongoing postponements of concert tours continent-wide in the last two weeks, it’s clear that the global pandemic has quite literally plagued the entertainment industry as a whole.

So who’s to say it won’t affect the Killers’ forthcoming plans? The four-piece band says it believes the coronavirus will follow “traditional flu season patterns” and dissipate in time for their global return.

Claiming to have “been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world,” the Killers issued a statement to Twitter on Thursday afternoon explaining that despite the concern surrounding COVID-19, they have decided to continue with the tour.

“We’ve been putting this tour together for a long time and we are extremely excited to finally share it with you,” the statement read. “We look forward to a great summer of shows.”

“Look after each other — sing the chorus of Mr. Brightside when you wash your hands — and see you this summer!” concluded the band, referring to their breakthrough 2004 hit single and the recently viral not-for-profit Wash Your Lyrics website.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China last December, and as of March 12, has been confirmed to have infected more than 130,000 people across 100-plus countries. It has claimed over 4,900 lives. There are currently 140 confirmed cases of the illness in Canada, according to Health Canada and provincial health officials.

During their ambitious 2020 trek, the Killers are scheduled to play three Canadian shows in three different cities: Vancouver (Aug. 21), Toronto (Sept. 25) and Montreal (Sept. 26).

Also sharing their excitement for the followup to 2017’s Wonderful, Wonderful album, fans of the Killers — for the most part — took to social media commending the group for going through with announcing the tour rather than postponing or cancelling it amid coronavirus concerns.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

are the killers the only group who have made an announcement to say that they're gonna tour regardless of the coronavirus bc if so then that's iconic — ash⁷ 🐢 79 CAUTION (@thecrestedrose) March 12, 2020

the killers really living up to their name by announcing a tour in spite of the coronavirus concerns — momina (@mynameismomina) March 12, 2020

Everything: Cancelled because of the coronavirus

The Killers: stream Mr. Brightside pic.twitter.com/i8YQmqi6WX — 🙃 (@FILMTWIITER) March 12, 2020

All Ben and I have talked about is how we want to see @thekillers and I just saw that they are coming to Bridgestone. The best news today in this coronavirus climate 😭 — AP (@Miss_Amaraca) March 12, 2020

the reason the killers didn't cancel the tour is because they know that nothing, not even the coronavirus, can get in the way of british people gathering in large groups to sing mr brightside — ash⁷ 🐢 79 CAUTION (@thecrestedrose) March 12, 2020

Imploding the Mirage is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 29 through Island Records — a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Caution is now available through all major streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.

All tickets for the North American Imploding the Mirage tour go on sale next Friday (March 20) at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the Killers will play. Every purchased ticket will be accompanied by a physical CD copy of Imploding the Mirage.

Additional tour dates and updates are available via the official Killers website.

2020 North American Imploding the Mirage tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

Aug. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 21 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 22 — George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 25 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Sept. 10 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 11 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 12 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 15 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Sept. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27 — Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Event Center

Sept. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 3 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Oct. 5 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 6 — University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Oct. 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

