Disneyland Closes For Fourth Time Ever During Coronavirus Pandemic

Disneyland Resorts have announced they are closing the California park due to COVID-19.

The closure marks only the fourth time the park has closed since opening in 1955. Other times have been 9/11, the morning after JFK’s assassination and the Northridge earthquake.

Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open until March 16 so guests have time to make other travel arrangements.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disney said in a statement. “The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

No announcements have been made if Disney World in Orlando, Fla. will also be closed. Disney has also closed its parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo.