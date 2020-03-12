‘Scream’ Reboot Is A Go With ‘Ready Or Not’ Directors

“Scream” is coming back to the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that beloved horror films from the ’90s is getting a reboot thanks to “Ready Or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and their colleague Chad Villela. Villela will also serve as producer.

The pair behind last year’s cult horror hit, “Ready Or Not”, will helm the project, bringing the terrifying remake to 2020. Exact details are being kept under wraps.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Celebrates Halloween With A Shocking Salute To Her ‘Scream 3’ Bangs In Epic Instagram Video

The original film, which debuted in 1996, followed a young woman who was the target of a masked killer. The movie starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore and David Arquette.

“Scream” added three more instalments before being rebooted in 2015 for a series.

There is no expected release date for the new version as of yet.