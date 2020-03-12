‘Big Brother Canada’ To Tape Without Studio Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns

“Big Brother Canada” is joining fellow Global series “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in broadcasting without a studio audience as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

At the top of Thursday night’s show, host Arisa addressed the lack of an audience in the episode.

Global and Insight Productions released a statement regarding the audience, explaining the decision to take “precautionary measures for ‘Big Brother Canada’ with regards to COVID-19.”

RELATED: Canadian Screen Awards Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

As the statement explains, “The health and safety of our staff, crew, houseguests, and audience members are of the utmost importance and effective today, March 12, we have suspended audience members from attending live tapings of the show until further notice. We will continue to produce the show and monitor the situation closely.”

Meanwhile, the show will keep airing as scheduled: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will advise on any changes to the production or broadcast schedules.”

“Big Brother Canada” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.