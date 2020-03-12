Jordyn Woods Responds After Facing Backlash For Wearing Traditional Abaya

Jordyn Woods has been left to defend herself after facing backlash during a trip to U.A.E.

The model, 22, posted a number of pictures to her Instagram while visiting the area, including one to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque where she wore a traditional Abaya (a requirement for all women entering the mosque).

The backlash started on the photo, in which people suggested she was “mocking” Islam.

“I’m sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an Abaya… In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture,” Woods replied.

She then posted a video with a caption further explaining why she wore the Abaya.

“For those of you that don’t know in order to enter the Mosque you must wear an Abaya. It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture. The view from my hotel though, is everything,” she wrote.

Woods then revealed in her Instagram stories that she would be cutting her trip short due to the coronavirus.