Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due To Concerns Over Coronavirus

The Tribeca Film Festival will not be proceeding as planned as Robert De Niro’s prestigious film fest becomes the latest entertainment event to be postponed due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The film fest issued a statement to ET Canada announcing that Tribeca — which had been scheduled for April 15-26 — won’t be taking place as planned.

“We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community,” said festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal in the statement.

“We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the statement continued. “We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

No replacement dates have yet been announced; updates will be shared on the festival’s website.