Liam Hemsworth Stars In Drug-Trafficking Drama ‘Arkansas’

Clark Duke is best known for his comedic roles in “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “The Office”, but he’s showing off a whole new side in his directorial debut, an intrigue-filled crime drama set in the world of drug trafficking.

Duke co-stars with Liam Hemsworth as low-level drug couriers Swin and Kyle, who pose as park rangers by day while their actual job is working for an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met.

The pair answer to Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox), but when Duke’s character enters into a relationship with Johnna (Eden Brolin) — against Frog’s orders — while Kyle begins questioning his night job while trying discover who Frog really is.

“Their world is then upended after one too many inept decisions, and Kyle, Swin, and Johanna find themselves directly in Frog’s crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire,” explains the film’s synopsis. “Based on John Brandon’s best-selling book of the same name, ‘Arkansas’ weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends.”

“Arkansas” is set to debut in select theatres on May 1, when it will also be available on Apple, Amazon and On Demand platforms.