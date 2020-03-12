Duchess Camilla Heads Out With Same Bag As Meghan Markle

It would seem Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has taken a page out of Meghan Markle’s fashion handbook.

Camilla was spotted at the Cheltenham Races for Ladies’ Day holding a green DeMellier bag – the same one that Meghan owns.

CPImages

RELATED: Sources Confirm Prince Harry Was Tricked By Russian Pranksters Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg, Talks Leaving The Royals, Donald Trump & More

“We are incredibly honoured that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall like our Mini Venice bag,” Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier, told People. “As a brand by women for women, we love how our handbags can appeal to different generations of strong women.”

Meghan first showed off the bag in January 2018 during one of her first official engagements as a royal fiancée at a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle Privately Met With A Group Of Scholars Ahead Of The Commonwealth Service

The bag sold-out almost immediately as one of the first effects of Meghan’s style influence.

“Meghan’s green Demellier bag is one of the most popular MirrorMeg handbags, as royal fashionistas snapped up the budget-friendly bag during the brand’s annual sale. The style is regularly back-ordered and restocked even after two years since Meghan first carried the saddle-style crossbody bag. It’s versatile and easy to wear, even if you’re not a Duchess, adding to its appeal,” Amanda Dishaw of Meghan’s Mirror said.