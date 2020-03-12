Joy Behar Taking Time Off From ‘The View’ As A Coronavirus Precaution

There’s going to be an empty chair on “The View”, with Joy Behar revealing she’ll be taking some time off from the daytime talk show as a precautionary measure in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, Behar, 77, shared the news during a pre-taped episode of the show set to air on Friday.

Behar’s decision, she insists, isn’t because she’s ill, and neither she nor any of the show’s staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Behar says her daughter has been urging her to stay home just in case.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar says, Variety reports. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

As a result Behar will not be appearing on “The View” next week; following that, she’ll decide when she feels comfortable returning.

Her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin will all continue to appear on the show.

“The View” is one of many New York City-based talk shows that has stopped bringing in a studio audience for tapings amidst concerns over transmission of the virus.