Winona Ryder Defends Johnny Depp In Court Declaration For Amber Heard Defamation Case: ‘He Was Never Violent’

Nearly 30 years after she and Johnny Depp broke off their engagement, Winona Ryder has still got his back.

As The Blast reports, the “Stranger Things” star gave a declaration in the ongoing defamation lawsuit that Depp has launched against ex-wife Amber Heard due to her allegations of domestic violence, which he has vehemently denied.

In her declaration, Ryder, 48, defends Depp, saying she “cannot wrap” her head around the accusations, and in the three years they were engaged never experienced him to be violent.

“I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” she says in the declaration, which was obtained by The Blast. “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

“He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man- an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.”

She added: “I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.” Depp and Ryder met in 1989 at the premiere of her film “Great Balls of Fire”, and they began dating a few months later. The couple got engaged in 1990, and split up in 1993.

Depp famously tattooed “Winona Forever” on his arm, which he subsequently altered to read “Wino Forever.”