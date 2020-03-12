Billie Eilish Postpones North American Tour Due To COVID-19

Billie Eilish’s tour is the most recent event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the singer announced that she would be postponing her North American tour in a series of tweets.

“It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates,” the first of four tweets read.

Eilish then added a more personal message, “i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”

A further two tweets listed the dates that have been postponed and include:

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

The “Bad Guy” singer follows a number of other musicians who have postponed their shows including Cher, Blake Shelton and BTS.