Fallon, Colbert & Wendy Williams To Stop Halt Production Of Their Talk Shows As Coronavirus Fears Heighten

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City on Thursday over the coronavirus, several TV talk shows that film in the Big Apple have announced production is being suspended for the time being. As part of Cuomo’s declaration, any gatherings larger than 500 people have been banned in an effort to slow transmission of the virus.

As Deadline reports, late-night shows “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be shutting down, with both shows entering a planned production hiatus — originally scheduled for the week of March 23 — two weeks early.

On Wednesday, both shows announced they were planning to broadcast without a studio audience due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Both “Late Night” and “Tonight” will tape episodes on Thursday, sans audience, and will go on hiatus the following day.

RELATED: Late Night Shows Ditch Studio Audiences As Coronavirus Concerns Escalate

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” won’t be taping an episode at all on Thursday; however, Meyers will record a new “Closer Look” segment that will be posted online as a digital exclusive.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement about its late-night shows.

RELATED: Joy Behar Taking Time Off From ‘The View’ As A Coronavirus Precaution

Meanwhile, producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” producers told staff on Thursday that their show was likewise halting production.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority,” the show said in a statement. “Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”