Kelly Clarkson, Billy Ray Cyrus And Shania Twain Help Nashville Tornado Victims

Kelly Clarkson teamed up with Billy Ray Cyrus and Shania Twain to help out victims of the recent tornado that ripped apart Nashville.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host showed clips from the aftermath while inviting the two other stars to encourage others to donate to help out.

“The people of Nashville are strong, they will get back up, that is what the people of Nashville do,” Cyrus said on the show. “Stay together, stay strong and believe in one another. Help your fellow man, reach out and do all you can.”

“We all know people in Nashville. We met in Nashville,” Twain chimed in referencing Cyrus.

Holding back tears, the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” singer added, “I think I can speak for all of us, we are thinking of not just everyone we know but the heart of Nashville.

Clarkson then added they have partnered with the Red Cross to raise donations for those affected.