The Second Houseguest Is Sent Packing From ‘Big Brother Canada’

Following last Thursday’s shock self-eviction, “BBCAN” continues to deliver high drama this week with secret alliances, devious plots, and a perfectly executed backdoor plan which sees 25-year-old Micheal Stubley on the wrong side of the eviction vote.

After Chris became the season’s first Head of Household, the self-declared “brainiac” set his sights on breaking up the foursome of Michael, Madeline, John Luke, and Rianne. The group made themselves easy targets by isolating themselves from the rest of the house, making it blatantly obvious to everyone they were an alliance. Still, Chris didn’t want to tip his hand too early, so he nominated Brooke and Hira as pawns while setting up the pieces for a delicious backdoor eviction.

Despite Chris’s off-kilter personality, his plan was executed flawlessly, with everyone outside of The Evictors alliance playing their parts to perfection. Brooke acted the upset pawn. Minh-Ly came up with some inspired genius when she suggested Chris tell Michael that she is the backdoor target to throw off suspicion. Meanwhile, Hira won the Power of Veto competition, meaning he could pull himself off the block and allow Chris to take his shot.

Tonight’s episode picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Veto Ceremony, and tempers are flaring. While Michael tries to stay composed, John Luke rips off his shirt and starts beating up his pillow like an angry toddler. Madeline is also taking the blindside to heart. She storms into Chris’ HOH room to yell at him and call him a liar. For his part, Michael takes the guilt-trip approach, telling Chris he has to live with the decision, while also calling him a coward who the whole house talks trash about.

It’s not just Chris taking the heat, though. The wild-eyed Ontario native tells the Evictors that the decision to backdoor Michael was suggested by the entire house. This brings up questions over Kyle, who has been in Chris’s ear most of the week. Kyle tells John Luke that he was merely buttering Chris up and had no part in the Michael nomination. “I just don’t think Chris is smart enough to come up with this himself,” says John Luke as Kyle begins to backtrack and admit he was worried about the four.

After emotions settle, Michael gets to work on campaigning, and it appears he has people such as Angie and Hira willing to join his cause. Of course, everyone is simply telling Michael what he wants to hear. It’s Minh-Ly who informs Michael that everyone is lying to him and that it would take a miracle to survive. Being the pot-stirrer that she is, Minh-Ly suggests the only chance to flip the vote is to call out Kyle in front of the entire house. “I want Mike to do my dirty work,” she reveals in the Diary Room.

Even though Michael isn’t the kind of guy to cause drama, he’s willing to do what it takes to stay another week. And so, he has it out with Kyle, calling him out for swearing on his wife and kids that he had his vote. “You’re pulling on everyone’s emotional feelings,” says Michael as Kyle starts to raise his voice. As the two boys bicker, the rest of the house watches on, as a delighted Minh-Li laughs to herself in the corner.

Michael’s public spat with Kyle doesn’t do anything to change the tide. With Brooke playing low-key and keeping out of harm’s way, Michael is left as the prime target sitting up on the block. He makes one last-ditch effort during his eviction speech, revealing his military past and promising loyalty to those who keep him, while naming his targets as Chris, Kyle, and Vanessa. But it’s too late. With only his fellow Evictors standing by him, Michael leaves the game in a 9-3 vote.

He does share a kiss with Madeline on his way out the door, promising to call her once the game is over. So while he may not have walked away with $500,000, he at least might have got a new girlfriend out of the experience. For now, though, a heartbroken Madeline is left inside the house to pick up the pieces and seek revenge on her “Big Brother” beau’s behalf.

It’s been an electric start to the eighth season of “BBCAN” due to a personality-filled cast that has clearly come to play. Unlike last season, the dynamics this year appear to be a lot more fluid, so expect more flipping and flopping and big power moves as the game rolls on.

