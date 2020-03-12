Tom Holland Confirms Zendaya Will Be Returning For Third ‘Spider-Man’ Film

Peter Parker and MJ will be reuniting.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Tom Holland is currently promoting the new Pixar movie “Onward”, and he’s also dropping the occasional detail about the upcoming “Spider-Man” film, the third in the series since he took on the role that had previously been played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Holland revealed that shooting will begin this summer.

“We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta,” said Holland, but didn’t have any info to share about whether his friendly neighbourhood webslinger would be turning up in any other Marvel flicks. “As for me showing up in other Marvel movies,” he added, “I’m not sure as to what they want me to do.”

In addition, Holland also confirmed that Zendaya will definitely be back for the sequel to reprise the role of MJ, love interest of Peter Parker/Spidey.

“In ‘Spider-Man 3’, Zendaya will most definitely be in the film,” said Holland. “As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.”

While details of the new film’s plot are being kept tightly under wraps, Holland recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the film when Marvel and Sony nearly didn’t come to terms, which would have exiled Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“[The] future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confidant that they were gonna do justice and make a film of the calibre that Spider-Man requires,” he told MTV News.