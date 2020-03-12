Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases New ‘Hamilton’ Song ‘I Have This Friend’

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave his best shot at giving us all the distraction we needed on Thursday as he released a never heard before song “I Have This Friend” from Hamilton.

The song is so rare that even director Thomas Kail has never heard it.

“Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app,” Miranda said on Twitter. “Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called ‘I Have This Friend.’ No one’s heard it, not even Kail.”

Miranda sings both parts in the song but suggested that it was “funnier” if people pictured him and Christopher Jackson (who originally played Washington) sing it.

Fans were not pleased with the timing of Miranda’s release:

