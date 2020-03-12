Coronavirus Impacts ‘AGT’, ‘Price Is Right’, ‘Family Feud’ And More TV Shows

Numerous television shows are suspending production as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

Freemantle, one of TV’s biggest production companies, announced on Thursday in was ditching the audience for some of its shows while suspending production entirely on others.

“Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences,” said Freemantle in a statement.

“Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Family Feud’.”

With its game shows, however, Freemantle doesn’t have the option to film without an audience. “As live audiences are integral to the format of ‘The Price Is Right’, we will be suspending production for the short term,” the statement continued. “For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season 2 of ‘Card Sharks’.”

Freemantle’s statement concluded: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business.”