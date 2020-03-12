‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Halts Production Due To Coronavirus

“Grey’s Anatomy” is one of the most recent television productions to stop production during the outbreak of coronavirus.

With Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti limiting gatherings more than 50 people, the production team on “Grey’s Anatomy” has had to suspend production for at least two weeks.

The hiatus comes as the cast and crew wrapped episode 21 of the 25-episode 16th season on Thursday.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50,” executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott wrote in a note to crew members obtained by Deadline.

They added, “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

“Riverdale”, “The Wendy Williams Show”, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and more have also paused production.