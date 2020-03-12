Octavia Spencer On The Importance Of Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Revelation (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer is sending her best to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and all those affected by coronavirus.

ET’s Rachel Smith caught up with the actress during her “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” press tour in New York City on Thursday, where she touched on the celebrity couple announcing their diagnosis the day before.

“I’m sending speedy recovery prayers to both of them,” Spencer said, adding, “I think it’s important that Tom and Rita spoke out because they’re allowing people to see that this disease, this virus, is non discriminating and we should protect ourselves at all costs.”

As someone who travels a lot for work, Spencer shared that she would be staying home as much as she can.