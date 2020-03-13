‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter and Madison discuss where they left off in the hot seat during the second night of the live special, season finale event of "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) MADISON, PETER WEBER

Peter Weber is speaking out!

The 28-year-old pilot delivered one of the “Bachelor” franchise’s most dramatic finales in history when his season came to a close on Tuesday night, as he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, reunited with his runner-up, Madison Prewett — and fought with his mom, Barbara, on stage over her disapproval of his new relationship.

On Thursday Weber spoke out after all the drama in a message posted to Instagram, and revealed that he and Prewett have decided to go their separate ways.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” Weber wrote. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best,” he continued. “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Prewett shared the news as well, writing on Instagram, “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Within minutes, Barb broke her Instagram silence and posted herself and friends singing “Leaving on a jet plane.”

Barb did not hold back on Tuesday’s season finale of “The Bachelor”, declaring that Weber and Prewett’s romance is “not going to work.” The former flight attendant — who had been a big supporter of Hannah Ann — thought Prewett and Weber had different core values when it came to religion, sexuality and more.

She also said that Prewett made a poor impression on the Weber family during their meeting in Australia, claiming Prewett delayed their meeting for three hours, and then only greeted them upon Weber’s request — and didn’t offer an apology. Barb also recalled that Prewett said she wasn’t in love with Weber, and that she wouldn’t accept his proposal.

Prewett did not deny Barb’s claims, simply offering that she “can’t change the past.” Barb doubled down, explaining that she and her family don’t approve of Weber’s relationship with Prewett, and saying of her son, “He’s going to have to fail to succeed… Everyone that knows him, knows it’s not going to work.”

During the finale, Weber asked his parents to give Prewett a chance and trust him. “This is someone that I love and I fell in love with… do we have differences? Yeah… but it’s something I’m willing to take in stride with her, and I hope you guys can understand that,” he said.

“I’m telling you that I love Madison, and that should be enough,” he pleaded. “Please!”

Barb spoke out again in an interview with Life & Style on Thursday, declaring that she won’t try to make amends with Madison. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she insisted.

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison told ET on Wednesday that Prewett was “pissed” about Barb’s comments on Tuesday’s finale, which have left the Weber family “splintered.”

