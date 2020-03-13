Jimmy Fallon Delivers Awkward Monologue Without A Studio Audience As ‘Tonight Show’ Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Jimmy Fallon awkwardly delivered “The Tonight Show” monologue without a studio audience Thursday amid the coronavirus crisis.

It was recently confirmed that the show would be joining “Late Night” and the “Late Show” in suspending production.

Fallon began the skit by saying, “What I do know is that when we are there for each other we are at our best.”

The talk-show host’s monologue also saw him do his famous Donald Trump impression.

He said of his Oval Office speech about the virus, “Trump wanted to give a speech to reassure the nation that everything is gonna be okay, and I think it worked.

“Today the stock market only dropped 2,000 points.”

Fallon made things even more awkward as he was given tiny hand-held cards instead of cue cards.

The monologue comes after “Tonight Show” bosses confirmed they wouldn’t be taping any new shows as of Friday.

They’re planning on “resuming a normal taping schedule on March 30.”