Niall Horan Confronts His Biggest Fear, Talks One Direction’s Huge Success During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Niall Horan discussed One Direction, his phobia of pigeons, and more during his “Carpool Karaoke” skit with James Corden.

Corden asked Horan what he was scared of as the pair listened to some of the singer’s much-loved tracks while driving around Los Angeles.

After he admitted he hated birds, especially pigeons, Corden obviously had him face his fear head-on.

Poor Horan ended up holding one pigeon, while one balanced on his shoulder and another sat on his head.

“I do enjoy a good walk in the park, but if any pigeons come into it– I think they’re horrible,” Horan explained. “I don’t like the fact that they’re not scared of us.”

“This is the worst day of my life and it’s all thanks to James Corden,” the singer later insisted.

Horan’s first “Carpool Karaoke” was with the One Direction boys back in 2015.

“Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was,” he said of the group’s success. “‘Cause when you’re in the band, your work just becomes a bit normal, like you’re in a little bubble and you don’t get to see what it looks like from the outside.”

“It’s only looking back now I realize how lucky we were,” Horan continued. “There was no one doing stadiums at the time. It’s just insane.”

Corden also mentioned all the hilarious 1D merch that was available at the height of the band’s success, with Horan admitting Kim Kardashian explained to her daughter North that he was the guy that sung out of her toothbrush as the pair met at an Ariana Grande gig.

Corden and Horan also take a lie detector test. See more in the clip above.