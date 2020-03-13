Stephen Colbert Does His First ‘Late Show’ In Front Of An Empty Studio

Things were a little different on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday night.

For the first time ever, the host did his show without an in-studio audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Welcome to ‘The Late Show’, I’m your host Stephen Colbert,” the host said in his opening. “As you may have noticed, none of you are here right now. Only people in the audience right now are some members of my staff. Hi, guys!”

Colbert then took a seat at his desk to explain the unprecedented situation to his audience at home.

“Let me explain what’s going on. All of the New York City late-night shows were planning to go without audiences starting on Monday — we announced that last night, actually,” he said.

The host continued, “And that changed, because just a few hours ago we got some surprising news: we would be going without an audience starting tonight. This is absolutely true: we’re just kind of winging it, this is a rehearsal right now.”

Without missing a beat, Colbert launched into his monologue, mostly covering the coronavirus pandemic, getting laughs in the studio from his staff.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.