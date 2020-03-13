Trevor Noah Finds ‘Comedy Gold’ In Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Speech Outtakes

Donald Trump’s big Oval Office speech concerning COVID-19 had many scratching their heads but also gave people a pretty good laugh.

On Thursday’s “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah broke down the U.S. president’s speech, mentioning that for some odd reason the cameras were left on to record Trump before he actually began speaking.

“Today, we got to see the real Trump when he’s not acting presidential. And honestly, this was pure comedy gold,” Noah said.

“Can I just say, I can safely say this is the first time in my life that I have seen the deleted scenes of a presidential address. Like, America’s downfall might be scary but the bloopers were hilarious,” he continued after playing the clip. “It was really weird hearing a president in the Oval Office say, ‘Oh f**k.’ Although I guess we know what it sounds like whenever he gets a call from Eric.”

Also on the show, Noah sang a tribute to his studio audience, as the show announced this week that beginning Monday, they will be recording without an audience at all.