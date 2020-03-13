Ronda Rousey Wants People To Be More ‘Self-Sufficient’ For The Next Pandemic

Ronda Rousey is sharing some important advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a new Instagram video, the pro wrestler and former MMA fighter talked about the importance of sustainable living and self-sufficiency for the next pandemic.

“Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self-sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier.”

In the video itself, Rousey shows off the fact that she didn’t need to go shopping for supplies, because her freezer is already stocked, and her garden is in full bloom.