Annette Bening Tells Guest Host Sean Hayes About Her Resemblance To Sen. Elizabeth Warren On ‘Ellen’

Annette Bening is one of the guests on Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, with “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes returning as guest host.

During their conversation, Hayes points out that the four-time Oscar nominee looks “a little bit like Elizabeth Warren,” and she addresses her similarity to the Massachusetts senator and failed presidential candidate.

“I love that, I do get that,” says Bening, admitting that she’s often reminded of her resemblance to Warren.

RELATED: Annette Bening Opens Up About Her Son’s Gender Transition: ‘I’m Very, Very Proud Of Him’

Side-by-side photos of the two are displayed onscreen, with Hayes remarking that the similarity is more “ish” than spot-on.

“It depends on the hair, and if I get the glasses right,” admits Bening.

Asked by Hayes if she’s ever met Warren, Bening reveals that indeed she has.

“I went to hear her speak… I sat next to this very nice man who I ended up having a very good chat with afterwards,” she recalls, later discovering that she’d been speaking with Warren’s husband.

RELATED: Annette Bening Talks Mysterious ‘Captain Marvel’ Role, Admits Her Kids Had To Explain Parts Of The MCU To Her

According to Bening, Warren’s husband, Harvard law professor Bruce Mann, “is an amazing guy who I don’t feel got very much credit for as she was running, but he’s very supportive of her… just so proud of her, and so in awe of her, and I just felt that was a good reflection on her, that she had this amazing man who was her partner, who’s highly intelligent, who just loves her power and loves her intelligence.”

Later in the show, Bening and Hayes show off their accent skills by playing a game in which they must act our a particular activity in a specific accent, beginning with Hayes demonstrating how he would give birth in a British accent.