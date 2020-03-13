Production On ‘NCIS’, ‘The Good Fight’ & More Dramas Halted Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak is sending more ripples through the entertainment world.

On Friday, Deadline reported that CBS TV Studios has halted production on a number of popular drama series.

Affected by the stoppage are “NCIS”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “NCIS: New Orleans”, “Bull”, “Dynasty”, and “The Good Fight”.

According to the report, the shows are all close to finishing their season production orders, with roughly one or two episodes left per series.

The studio is also reportedly considering halting production on one or two more series.

Some series, including CBS TV Studios’ comedy slate and “Hawaii Five-0”, have already wrapped production for the season.

In a statement released Thursday night, the studio said, “Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series. At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority.”