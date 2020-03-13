Mayor Pete Buttigieg Fills In For Jimmy Kimmel, Performs Monologue For Empty Audience

Pete Buttigieg did the hosting honours for Jimmy Kimmel during Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The U.S. politician, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race last week, delivered a funny monologue to an empty studio.

Just a few family members and members of the crew sat in the chairs, as Buttigieg joked about gifting the crew “Pete for President” merch “that I can’t get rid of” as he arrived for his hosting duties.

He also quipped, “When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one, just like Trump’s inauguration.”

Buttigieg admitted, “I’m glad that Jimmy asked me to host tonight because frankly, I’ve got nothing else going on.

“As you know I dropped out of the presidential race last week, which was unfortunate, but what can I say? Some candidates know when it’s time to get out of the race, and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard.”

He jokingly added, “Running for president was an amazing experience, the support that our campaign got was unbelievable, and I really thought we had a shot. But turns out I was about 40 years too young and 38 years too gay.”

Buttigieg also took on Sir Patrick Stewart in a “Star Trek” quiz, titled “Who’s The Captain Now?”

The pair were asked questions such as “What was the name of the bar on the Starship Enterprise?” and “Name the only two characters to appear in every episode of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’.”

Find out who won in the clip below.