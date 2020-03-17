‘Shang-Chi’ Director Tests Negative After Production Stopped Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Another big Hollywood production has been hit by coronavirus concerns.

Marvel temporarily halted filming on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” after director Destin Daniel Cretton went into self-isolation last week on the recommendation of his doctor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a new post on Instagram, the director announced that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

“During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins,” he wrote. “But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening.”

He continued, “People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead. Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together.”

In a statement last week announcing the shut down in production, the studio said, “As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for COVID-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor,” the studio said in a note to the film’s crew.

“This is an unprecedented time,” the statement added. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.”

On Twitter, star Simu Liu applauded the decision to stop filming and cautioned fans to take measured precautions, and also “don’t be racist.”

Grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film. Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don't be racist :) — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 13, 2020

“Shang-Chi” isn’t the only Australian production to come to a stop because of the coronavirus. Warner Bros.’ Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was halted after actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is still set for a Feb. 12, 2021 release.