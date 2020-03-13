Simu Liu Reacts As Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Self-Isolates And Production Stops Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Another big Hollywood production has been hit by coronavirus concerns.

Marvel has temporarily halted first-unit filming on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” after director Destin Daniel Cretton went into self-isolation on the recommendation of his doctor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Second-unit production on the film will continue, along with other production aspects.

“As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for COVID-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor,” the studio said in a note to the film’s crew.

“This is an unprecedented time,” the statement added. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.”

On Twitter, star Simu Liu applauded the decision to stop filming and cautioned fans to take measured precautions, and also “don’t be racist.”

Grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film. Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don't be racist :) — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 13, 2020

“Shang-Chi” isn’t the only Australian production to come to a stop because of the coronavirus. Warner Bros.’ Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was halted after actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is still set for a Feb. 12, 2021 release.