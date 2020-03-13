Mandy Moore Reflects On Her ‘Candy’ Era After Releasing First Album In 11 Years: ‘I Had No Creative Control’

Mandy Moore’s “Candy” days are over.

During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, the “This Is Us” star reflected on the release of her debut single “Candy”, and shared how she found herself looking back on that iconic era while writing songs for her first album in 11 years, Silver Landings.

“I’ve kind of come full circle with a lot of my older stuff,” she said.

“We’re supposed to go on tour—I haven’t toured in 13 years, so it’s very precarious timing with everything that’s happening in the world,” she admitted to Fallon following the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the late-night talk-show host had to show the cameras a throwback photo from Moore’s first tour, and the actress couldn’t help but share the backstory.

“That was my very first tour,” she said. “I flew from doing the ‘Candy’ music video in Los Angeles to Virginia Beach, Va., to open for *NSYNC on their summer amphitheater tour. It was a gig.”

The 35-year-old revealed to Fallon how she incorporated that time in her life into her new track, “Fifteen”.

“I have a song on my record called ‘Fifteen’ and it’s talking about this exact time. I mean, I’ve been in this industry for 20 years now. I signed a record deal when I was 15 and sort of started in the industry. And, I think for a long time, I apologized for that time of my life and that, like, chapter because I had no creative control.”

Moore continued: “But, I’ve kind of come full circle to have a lot of affection for that girl because she lives in me and I carry her around. She’s the reason we’re talking. So, it’s been an interesting thing to sort of digest and come to terms with over the course of making this record, too.”

Check out her full interview with Fallon and a performance of her latest single “When I Wasn’t Watching”, above.