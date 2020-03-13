Nicole Richie Reveals What Her Perfect Night In Involves — And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Nicole Richie’s ideal night in is definitely different to her wild partying days back in the ’90s.

Richie let Vogue into her home to show them what her perfect evening consisted of, insisting that on Friday nights now, “Everyone’s like 20 and excited.”

The star shared, “I’d much rather go out on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, like at 6 p.m.”

She added, “My perfect night in is to be home alone in my garden.

“I really just fell in love with the idea of being outside, watching food grow. [Gardening] is just the opportunity to relax, to decompress.”

Richie even started an all-female book club with her chickens, talking Vogue through all her animals.

“Martha Stewart had chickens, so I wanted some too,” she told the camera.

As her food arrived, Richie revealed how she loves to watch a good ’90s erotic thriller during dinner time.

She then said while dancing around her bedroom, “I want to be a backup dancer for Britney Spears,” before revealing her intense beauty regimen and heading to bed at 8.31 p.m.