Emily Blunt Is Hopeful That ‘The Stars Will Align’ For ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel

“Edge of Tomorrow” fans still have good reason to hope for a sequel.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, star Emily Blunt addressed the long-gestating sequel plans, expressing her hope that it will get made.

“I think there’s an idea, that he says is great,” Blunt said of director Doug Liman in a recent interview with IndieWire. “And he says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don’t know. I hope they do.”

Blunt also shared her love for the original film.

“I absolutely adored it,” she said. “It broke my body in half, but I’d be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let’s see.”

The actress also joked that the sequel would need to get off the ground soon, before she and co-star Tom Cruise are too old to do it.

“Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make another one,” she said. “It’s going to look a bit weird. We’ll have to do a real flash-forward one. We’ll go full ‘Irishman’, it’ll be the ‘Irishman’ version of ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’ Who knows? I hope, I’m going to talk to Doug about it [at the ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ premiere].”