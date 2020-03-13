Brett Eldredge Dedicates Song To His Late Grandmother: ‘She Was There For Me From Beginning To End’

Brett Eldredge is honouring his late grandmother in a touching way.

The 33-year-old country singer has re-recorded his 2011 hit “Raymond”, which he originally wrote to cope with his emotions after finding out his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“I remember that feeling of, ‘How do I even make sense of this?’ [My grandmother] was somebody who knew everything about me my whole life,” Eldredge reveals in a new video by the Alzheimer’s Association. “I wrote and tried to work through it and cope with it in that way.”

RELATED: Brett Eldredge Performs ‘Best Man Speech’ Song At Brother’s Wedding

The emotional ballad tells the story of a man who continuously visits an assisted living facility where one patient thinks he’s her son because of dementia.

“She calls me Raymond / She thinks I’m her son / Tells me get washed up for supper / ‘Fore your daddy gets home,” he sings in the chorus.

“Instead of saying ‘You know, I’m not your son,’ and making her feel wrong for having some disease or not being able to remember, he goes along with it and it keeps a smile on her face,” says the “Beat of the Music” singer.

RELATED: Watch: Prepare To Shudder As Brett Eldredge Discovers A Huge Snake In His Toilet

“My grandmother was the most amazing, selfless person I think I have ever known,” says Eldredge. “It’s almost like she never even took time for herself because she was giving so much love to everybody else and her family and that’s all she cared about. I still see her face in the crowd now even though she’s not here anymore. It’s that powerful of a thing to have somebody there for you, and she was there for me from beginning to end.”

The re-recorded version of “Raymond” is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Music Moments” initiative, which features new recordings and unreleased songs by artists as a way to honour their loved ones through their passion for music.