Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Stunning Version Of The Pretenders’ ‘I’ll Stand By You’

Kelly Clarkson was back with another stunning “Kellyoke” cover on the latest episode of her show.

Clarkson belted out the Pretenders’ 1994 hit ballad “I’ll Stand By You”, showing off her killer vocals as she was joined by her band onstage.

As per usual, the singer dressed to impress for the performance, donning a black-and-white, striped ensemble.

Clarkson’s latest cover comes after she sang Alessia Cara’s “Here” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

She’s previously nailed performances of Halsey’s “Graveyard”, Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me”, and many, many more.