Josh Gad Shows Off His ‘Flashdance’ Moves In Bizarre Viral Video

Josh Gad is here to bring everyone some much-needed laughs.

In a burst of Twitter silliness on Thursday, the “Avenue 5” star shared a video that kicks off with a leotard-clad Gad wearing a long wig with his back to the camera as the iconic “Flashdance” song “Maniac” begins.

Gad then does his best impression of Jennifer Beals’ dance moves from the 1983 film, finally turning to reveal he also has a long scruffy beard, resembling Gimli the dwarf from “The Lord of the Rings” movies.

Writing that he was “never going to share” the video, he adds that “something tells me the world needs it now more than ever.”

I was never going to share this, but something tells me the world needs it now more than ever. I hope it brings you peace. pic.twitter.com/CWnwVPvXmO — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 12, 2020

The video, which has racked up one million views since being posted on Thursday, earned him a shout-out from his “Frozen” co-star Idina Menzel.

It’s the least I could do Idina. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 13, 2020

Gad’s moves also impressed “Today” weather guy Al Roker.

Check out a sampling of further Twitter reaction.