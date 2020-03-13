Heidi Klum Says She Has Not Been Able To Get A COVID-19 Test After Coming Down With Fever And Cough

Getting a coronavirus test in the U.S. isn’t easy, even if you’re Heidi Klum.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old revealed that she had concerns about COVID-19 after falling ill while on the set of “America’s Got Talent”.

RELATED: Production On ‘NCIS’, ‘The Good Fight’ & More Dramas Halted Amid Coronavirus Crisis

She described symptoms including, “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose…”

Klum added, “Um, I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect any other people.”

RELATED: Simu Liu Reacts As Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Self-Isolates And Production Stops Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The TV host also revealed that she has had trouble actually getting tested for the virus.

“I hope it’s just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one,” she said.

On Thursday, it was reported that “America’s Got Talent” will continue taping without a studio audience “until further notice.”