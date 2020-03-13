Rita Wilson Asks Fans To Send Her Songs About Isolation While She And Tom Hanks Are Quarantined

Rita Wilson is looking for ways to pass the time while she and husband Tom Hanks are quarantined in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.

She and Hanks have been supplying social media with updates and are in good spirits and seemingly, good health.

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Under isolation, Wilson took to Twitter to ask fans to help her make a playlist for people in quarantine.

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Fans duly complied, suggesting songs including “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips, “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx and more songs about isolation.

Dubbing it “Quarantunes”, Wilson shared the Spotify playlist to fans on Twitter on Friday.